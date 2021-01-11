The Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast returns for a look back on the year that was for its high school football coverage during a season like no other in recent memory.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman reflect on the 2020 football season for their local teams, including a series of comeback stories, big-time statistical producers and strange scheduling (1:40), as well as the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the season (16:28) and a look at some prominent storylines that emerged during the playoffs (25:49).
