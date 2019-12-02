PROSPER vs THE WOODLANDS

Prosper is bound for the regional finals after defeating The Woodlands on Saturday, 38-14.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

The high school football playoffs are at the midpoint, and Star Local Media discusses the four teams left in its coverage area still vying for a state championship.

Matt Welch and Bryan Murphy discuss Frisco Lone Star's big win over Highland Park (2:50), Argyle looking the part vs. Brownwood (10:50), Prosper taking care of The Woodlands (15:40) and John Paul II's improbable run to the TAPPS state title game (22:40).

The focus then shifts to a few teams that exited the postseason over the weekend, including Frisco Independence (28:41), Frisco (32:29) and Marcus (34:00).

