The high school football playoffs are at the midpoint, and Star Local Media discusses the four teams left in its coverage area still vying for a state championship.
Matt Welch and Bryan Murphy discuss Frisco Lone Star's big win over Highland Park (2:50), Argyle looking the part vs. Brownwood (10:50), Prosper taking care of The Woodlands (15:40) and John Paul II's improbable run to the TAPPS state title game (22:40).
The focus then shifts to a few teams that exited the postseason over the weekend, including Frisco Independence (28:41), Frisco (32:29) and Marcus (34:00).
