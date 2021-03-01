Liberty Girls Basketball

Frisco Liberty's girls basketball team celebrates following an area-round playoff win over Newman Smith.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The high school basketball playoffs roll on after a busy week of games, and Star Local Media plays catch-up after an eventual few rounds on the hardwood.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss the two remaining playoff teams in Star Local Media's coverage area with the Plano East girls (1:30) and Frisco Liberty girls (8:25) both bound for the regional finals.

The staff then looks back on a handful teams who made noteworthy runs in the playoffs, including the Lake Dallas girls (14:15), the Newman Smith boys (17:47), the Sachse boys and girls (21:10), the McKinney boys (25:00), the Coppell boys (31:08), the Sunnyvale girls (36:20) and the Plano girls (38:07). 

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

