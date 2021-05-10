Plano's Jason Hawkins (20) is congratulated by Jackson Peters (21) after Hawkins scored during a Bi-District playoff game against McKinney Boyd High School on Friday, May 7, 2021 at John Paul II High School in Plano. Plano won the game 3-1, sweeping the best of three series 2 games to 0.
Another week of playoff baseball and softball is in the books, and Star Local Media recaps a busy few days on the diamond for its teams still alive in the postseason.
Matt Welch and David Wolman discuss the 6-6A baseball revenge series vs. 5-6A (2:15), followed by a competitive bi-district slate between Frisco ISD and McKinney North, Lovejoy and The Colony (14:05), Lake Dallas coming up short against Azle (19:20) and a wild and crazy comeback by McKinney Christian (22:15).
In softball, talk shifts to the big-time regional quarterfinals between Allen and Flower Mound plus Prosper and Denton Guyer (24:45), plus some history-making postseasons for Frisco Heritage, Frisco Memorial and Prosper Rock Hill in 5A (29:12) and John Paul II in TAPPS (34:00).
