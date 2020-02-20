With one round down in the high school girls basketball playoffs and the boys' postseason right around the corner, Star Local Media breaks down the week that was on the local hardwood.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Bryan Murphy are back at Kelly's Craft Tavern in Frisco to offer up takeaways from the bi-district round of the girls basketball playoffs for their local teams (1:25), followed by a chat with Frisco Liberty head girls basketball coach Ross Reedy on another strong season for the Lady Redhawks (19:44).
The staff then shifts to the boys' side of the ball court for a preliminary look at next week's start to the postseason (34:30).
