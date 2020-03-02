High school basketball's postseason is in full swing and Star Local Media looks back on a festive week on the hardwood.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy, Devin Hasson and Chris Jackson discuss a barren landscape for several area boys teams, including 6-6A's hard-luck area round (1:30), upset losses for Prosper and Allen (7:49), Mesquite Horn's thriller vs. McKinney (12:13) Newman Smith staying perfect (15:58) and the championship weekend for John Paul II and Frisco Legacy Christian (22:00).
Kendrick Johnson joins the mix to break down the upcoming state girls basketball tournament, which includes McKinney's surprising run to state (31:39), Frisco Liberty's return bid (40:48) and Argyle aiming for more history (46:37).
(Apologies for the audio technical difficulties.)
