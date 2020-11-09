Plenty is at stake during the final month of high school football's regular season, and Star Local Media takes stock in its various Class 5A districts heading into the homestretch.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss mid-district storylines and things to watch for in the coming weeks between Frisco ISD and The Colony in District 5-5A Division I (1:15), McKinney North and West Mesquite in 7-5A Div. I (9:55), Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD in 6-5A Div. I and 4-5A Div. II (16:00), Frisco ISD, Lovejoy and Lake Dallas in 7-5A Div. II (23:20), and Mesquite Poteet in 6-5A Div. II (35:09).
