Allen vs. Guyer

Allen sophomore Carson Smith (27) celebrates a defensive stop during Friday's 56-38 win over state-ranked Denton Guyer.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Plenty is at stake during the final month of high school football's regular season, and Star Local Media takes stock in its various Class 6A districts heading into the homestretch.

Matt Welch and David Wolman discuss mid-district storylines and things to watch for in the coming weeks between Lewisville ISD, Plano ISD and Coppell in 6-6A (1:35), a wild week for Rowlett and Sachse in 9-6A (24:30), big wins for Allen, McKinney Boyd and McKinney in 5-6A (30:35), plus what's at stake for Mesquite ISD over in 10-6A (38:42).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

