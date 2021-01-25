With another week of the high school basketball season in the books, Star Local Media looks back on a busy week on the local hardwood and a sneak peek at what's in store later this week.
Matt Welch and David Wolman discuss the Coppell boys' big win over Marcus (1:45), the status of the playoff picture in 6-6A (10:30), and a crowded race to the top in Frisco ISD (17:20). In a look ahead to some of the area's big games this week, the staff discusses pivotal weeks for The Colony boys and Plano girls, plus marquee matchups for the Allen girls and Lake Dallas girls (23:40).
