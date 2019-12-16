The final game of Star Local Media's 2019 high school football coverage is in the books, and the sports staff looks back on a wild afternoon in Allen that saw Denton Ryan blow out top-ranked Frisco Lone Star in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Devin Hasson reflect on the Raiders' resounding victory over the Rangers, including Ryan's dominant defensive effort, Lone Star's offensive struggles, a rough afternoon on social media for Bryan, and more surrounding Saturday's state semifinal.
The discussion continues later with a look at the upcoming UIL football state championships (24:26), including reasons to attend the four-day showcase and noteworthy storylines surrounding some of the state finals involving Dallas-area teams like Denton Ryan, Denton Guyer and Duncanville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.