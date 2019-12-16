FRISCO LONE STAR vs DENTON RYAN

Denton Ryan defeated Frisco Lone Star 35-7 in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The final game of Star Local Media's 2019 high school football coverage is in the books, and the sports staff looks back on a wild afternoon in Allen that saw Denton Ryan blow out top-ranked Frisco Lone Star in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Devin Hasson reflect on the Raiders' resounding victory over the Rangers, including Ryan's dominant defensive effort, Lone Star's offensive struggles, a rough afternoon on social media for Bryan, and more surrounding Saturday's state semifinal.

The discussion continues later with a look at the upcoming UIL football state championships (24:26), including reasons to attend the four-day showcase and noteworthy storylines surrounding some of the state finals involving Dallas-area teams like Denton Ryan, Denton Guyer and Duncanville.

