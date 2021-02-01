It's homestretch time in high school basketball, including the final week of the regular season on the girls side.
Star Local Media breaks down the local happenings on the hardwood, with Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman diving into a big win for the Mesquite Horn girls (1:45), Mackenzie Buss' 30-point gem for 6-5A champion Lake Dallas (5:05), an update on the girls district title races involving Allen, Plano East and Newman Smith (8:40), plus updates on the races involving the Frisco ISD girls and The Colony boys (17:40).
In a look-ahead to this week, the staff previews the state-ranked matchup Tuesday between the McKinney North girls and Wylie East (25:00), some big happenings at Sachse and Rowlett (30:10), and a quick pivot to the soccer pitch for a big game between the Coppell and Marcus boys (33:00).
