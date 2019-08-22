ALLEN FOOTBALL
Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 9-6A.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson and Taylor Raglin break down what to expect this season in 9-6A for Prosper (3:51), McKinney (9:00), Plano Senior (11:30), McKinney Boyd (17:30), Allen (21:16), Plano West (26:46), Plano East (35:36), as well as the district's marquee game to watch (41:12) and projected playoff teams (46:26).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

