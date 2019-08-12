NORTH POTEET FBO KB

McKinney North's Manny Fincher is hit by Cam Lampkin during a game against Mesquite Poteet on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at McKinney ISD Stadium. Mesquite Poteet won the game 53-39. 

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com

Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 7-5A Division I.

Matt Welch, Kendrick Johnson and Devin Hasson break down what to expect this season from Mesquite Poteet (2:40), McKinney North (5:05) and West Mesquite (10:25), followed by a look at a couple of the other district playoff contenders (13:55), two marquee games to watch (18:10) and projected playoff teams (21:20).

