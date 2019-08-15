Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 7-5A Division II.
Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin break down what to expect this season from Lake Dallas (2:55), Frisco (9:30), Lovejoy (11:15), Denison and Princeton (16:35), Frisco Memorial and Lebanon Trail (21:05), and Frisco Reedy (23:30), marquee games to watch (29:05) and projected playoff teams (37:00).
