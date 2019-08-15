Lake Dallas vs. Denison 2018
Photo Courtesy of Lake Dallas ISD

Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 7-5A Division II.

Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin break down what to expect this season from Lake Dallas (2:55), Frisco (9:30), Lovejoy (11:15), Denison and Princeton (16:35), Frisco Memorial and Lebanon Trail (21:05), and Frisco Reedy (23:30), marquee games to watch (29:05) and projected playoff teams (37:00).

