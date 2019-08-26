FLOWER MOUND vs LEWISVILLE
Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Star Local Media concludes its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 6-6A.

Matt Welch and Taylor Raglin break down what to expect this season in 6-6A for Flower Mound (2:58), Hebron (7:28), Lewisville (10:28), Coppell (14:28), Marcus (17:15) and Irving ISD (21:20), as well as the district's marquee game to watch (24:03) and projected playoff teams (26:40).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

