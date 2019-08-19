Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 7-5A Division II.
Matt Welch and Devin Hasson break down what to expect this season in 10-6A for Sachse (2:15), Rowlett (7:10), plus a potential Garland ISD dark horse (8:55), the district's marquee game to watch (10:35) and projected playoff teams (12:50).
The staff re-racks and does the same in 11-6A with a look at the upcoming seasons for Mesquite (10:25), Mesquite Horn (18:28) and North Mesquite (21:38), plus the power duo of Longview and Rockwall (23:42), plus Mesquite ISD's marquee game to watch (27:52) and projected playoff teams (29:45).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.