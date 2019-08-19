SACHSE vs ROWLETT
Photo courtesy of Brad McClendon

Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 7-5A Division II.

Matt Welch and Devin Hasson break down what to expect this season in 10-6A for Sachse (2:15), Rowlett (7:10), plus a potential Garland ISD dark horse (8:55), the district's marquee game to watch (10:35) and projected playoff teams (12:50).

The staff re-racks and does the same in 11-6A with a look at the upcoming seasons for Mesquite (10:25), Mesquite Horn (18:28) and North Mesquite (21:38), plus the power duo of Longview and Rockwall (23:42), plus Mesquite ISD's marquee game to watch (27:52) and projected playoff teams (29:45).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

