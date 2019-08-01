Celina vs. Argyle
Photo Courtesy of Renee Marler

Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead for Argyle, Celina and Sunnyvale on the gridiron.

Bryan Murphy, Taylor Raglin and Devin Hasson discuss the rivalry between Celina and Argyle (1:30), Argyle bringing back talent across the board in its quest for another deep postseason run (2:30), Celina's chance to get back on track after a No. 4 seed in District 7-4A DI last season (7:00) and Sunnyvale's continued rise toward being one of the area's premier 4A programs (10:05).

