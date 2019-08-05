Carrollton R.L. Turner vs. Carrollton Newman Smith
Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 4-5A Division I.

Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin discuss the division between the postseason teams and non-postseason teams in the league (2:00), Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD's run of bad luck with district alignments (3:00), the 2019 outlook for Carrollton Newman Smith (4:10), Denton Ryan's Drew Sanders and his two-way dominance (7:45), and what's on the horizon for Carrollton R.L. Turner (8:30) and Carrollton Creekview (14:10).

