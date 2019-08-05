Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 4-5A Division I.
Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin discuss the division between the postseason teams and non-postseason teams in the league (2:00), Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD's run of bad luck with district alignments (3:00), the 2019 outlook for Carrollton Newman Smith (4:10), Denton Ryan's Drew Sanders and his two-way dominance (7:45), and what's on the horizon for Carrollton R.L. Turner (8:30) and Carrollton Creekview (14:10).
