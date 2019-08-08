Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 5-5A Division I.
Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin discuss the parity-filled race for postseason spots under The Colony and Frisco Lone Star last year and the similar nature of the league this season (2:15), the season ahead for Liberty under new head coach Matt Swinnea (2:40), the difference between programs in the district bringing back quarterbacks and those that aren't (4:00), Little Elm taking a step forward in its second trip through a Frisco-heavy district (5:30), Frisco Independence's chances for another postseason showing (10:15), Wakeland's overall competitiveness and need for an injury-light campaign (12:20), the race for a district title between top teams The Colony and Lone Star (14:30), and Murphy's predicted order of finish in the league (21:35).
