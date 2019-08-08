The Colony vs. Frisco Lone Star 2018
Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Star Local Media continues its preview of the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead on the gridiron in District 5-5A Division I.

Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin discuss the parity-filled race for postseason spots under The Colony and Frisco Lone Star last year and the similar nature of the league this season (2:15), the season ahead for Liberty under new head coach Matt Swinnea (2:40), the difference between programs in the district bringing back quarterbacks and those that aren't (4:00), Little Elm taking a step forward in its second trip through a Frisco-heavy district (5:30), Frisco Independence's chances for another postseason showing (10:15), Wakeland's overall competitiveness and need for an injury-light campaign (12:20), the race for a district title between top teams The Colony and Lone Star (14:30), and Murphy's predicted order of finish in the league (21:35).

