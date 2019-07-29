PCA vs. ALC
Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

Star Local Media kicks off its entry into the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead for a few local private school programs on the gridiron.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Kendrick E. Johnson discuss the TAPPS transfer landscape, the upcoming seasons for Prestonwood Christian (5:15), Argyle Liberty Christian (9:00), John Paul II (10:50), McKinney Christian (15:32) and Dallas Christian (18:20), as well as all Division II roads running through Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill and some notable games to watch on the TAPPS gridiron.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

