Star Local Media kicks off its entry into the upcoming football season by discussing what’s ahead for a few local private school programs on the gridiron.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Kendrick E. Johnson discuss the TAPPS transfer landscape, the upcoming seasons for Prestonwood Christian (5:15), Argyle Liberty Christian (9:00), John Paul II (10:50), McKinney Christian (15:32) and Dallas Christian (18:20), as well as all Division II roads running through Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill and some notable games to watch on the TAPPS gridiron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.