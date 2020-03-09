The UIL state girls basketball tournament is in the books, and Star Local Media reflects on an emotional weekend in San Antonio for a number of schools around the area.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Chris Jackson recap the festivities at state, including Frisco Liberty winning its first-ever championship (1:50), McKinney showing well in defeat (7:43) and a hard-luck end to Argyle's title streak (12:15).
Devin Hasson and Kendrick Johnson join in for a preliminary look at Star Local Media's upcoming all-area basketball team (17:25).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.