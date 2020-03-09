Frisco Liberty Girls Basketball

Frisco Liberty celebrates winning the Class 5A state championship last weekend in San Antonio.

 Photo courtesy of Buzz Cory / BuzzPhotos.com

The UIL state girls basketball tournament is in the books, and Star Local Media reflects on an emotional weekend in San Antonio for a number of schools around the area.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Chris Jackson recap the festivities at state, including Frisco Liberty winning its first-ever championship (1:50), McKinney showing well in defeat (7:43) and a hard-luck end to Argyle's title streak (12:15).

Devin Hasson and Kendrick Johnson join in for a preliminary look at Star Local Media's upcoming all-area basketball team (17:25).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments