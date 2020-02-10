As the regular season winds down in high school basketball, Star Local Media discusses some players expected to be in the mix for district MVP awards and other postseason superlatives.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson examine some of the standout performers for its various boys districts (3:20) plus some potential MVPs on the girls side of the hardwood (15:27).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.