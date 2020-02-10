MEMORIAL vs LIBERTY GBB

Frisco Memorial's Jasmyn Lott, left, and Frisco Liberty's Jazzy Owens-Barnett, right, are among the MVP candidates in District 9-5A girls basketball.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

As the regular season winds down in high school basketball, Star Local Media discusses some players expected to be in the mix for district MVP awards and other postseason superlatives.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson examine some of the standout performers for its various boys districts (3:20) plus some potential MVPs on the girls side of the hardwood (15:27).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments