As area high school basketball teams near the homestretch of their respective district campaigns, Star Local Media discusses some prominent storylines from the first couple months of the 2020-21 season.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down the challenges faced by the Sachse girls during their season (2:45), a big-time return to the lineup for the Lake Dallas girls (7:10), Plano East's girls making the leap to district title front-runner (12:00), the Coppell boys' Big Three (16:45), Mesquite Horn's boys team finding its groove (21:49), and McKinney's boys team growing into one of the best in the state (25:40).
