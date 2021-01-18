McKinney boys basketball

McKinney's Alex Anamekwe, right, and the Lions are ranked No. 10 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

As area high school basketball teams near the homestretch of their respective district campaigns, Star Local Media discusses some prominent storylines from the first couple months of the 2020-21 season.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down the challenges faced by the Sachse girls during their season (2:45), a big-time return to the lineup for the Lake Dallas girls (7:10), Plano East's girls making the leap to district title front-runner (12:00), the Coppell boys' Big Three (16:45), Mesquite Horn's boys team finding its groove (21:49), and McKinney's boys team growing into one of the best in the state (25:40).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

