Several local high school boys basketball teams begin district play on Friday, and Star Local Media sizes up what to expect as the conference slate gets underway.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson break down the new-look landscape in 8-5A with Little Elm, The Colony and Lake Dallas (1:23), a vacated throne in Garland ISD with 10-6A (7:43), a fascinating season for Allen, Prosper, Plano ISD and McKinney ISD in 9-6A (10:56), early storylines during Frisco ISD's district slate (23:18), surprise teams McKinney North, Mesquite Horn and Newman Smith (27:29), and an unpredictable draw for Lewisville ISD in 6-6A (34:53).
