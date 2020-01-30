Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Memorial

Frisco Liberty defeated Frisco Memorial in a District 9-5A boys basketball contest on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

With district play at the midpoint, Star Local Media surveys the local boys basketball landscape with its annual mid-district progress reports.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson break down the halfway mark for their 5A, 4A and private school districts, including Mesquite ISD in 13-5A (1:00), Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD in 11-5A (6:00), McKinney North and Lovejoy in 10-5A (11:57), Frisco ISD in 9-5A (15:25) and The Colony, Little Elm and Lake Dallas (20:39), as well as the seasons for Celina and Sunnyvale in 4A (28:53), plus private schools John Paul II, Dallas Christian and Frisco Legacy Christian (33:06).

