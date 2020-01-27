Coppell vs. Hebron

Hebron's boys basketball team is currently on the outside looking in of a crowded playoff picture in District 6-6A, led by Coppell.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

With district play at the midpoint, Star Local Media surveys the local boys basketball landscape with its annual mid-district progress reports.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson break down the halfway mark for their 6A districts, including Plano ISD, Allen, McKinney ISD and Prosper in 9-6A (1:00), Sachse and Rowlett in 10-6A (16:00), Lewisville ISD and Coppell in 6-6A (21:00) and Mesquite ISD in 11-6A (28:18).

