Coppell vs. Marcus

Coppell senior Brandon Taylor, left, helped lead the Cowboys to a repeat District 6-6A championship.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The high school boys basketball playoffs begin this week, and Star Local Media takes a look at several Dallas-area teams who are bound for postseason action.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Chris Jackson chat about the field in Class 5A, including the Frisco ISD draw vs. McKinney North, Lovejoy and 10-5A (1:20), Mesquite ISD's chances of pulling an upset (8:13) and what to expect from Little Elm and The Colony out of 8-5A (11:30).

Over in 6A, the staff looks at a loaded Region I draw for Coppell and Lewisville ISD (16:00), subplots within 9-6A's bi-district bouts with 10-6A (23:45), plus Mesquite Horn's chances of making a run (31:00) and whether Celina can benefit from a better draw in 4A (35:05).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments