McKinney Boys Basketball

McKinney is off to an unbeaten start in District 9-6A at 4-0.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

As high school basketball's district schedule nears the midpoint, Star Local Media discusses some surprising happenings on the hardwood this season.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick E. Johnson discuss a few boys teams that have surprised in their performances this season, including a reversal of fortunes in Frisco ISD (1:13), Mesquite's rise in 11-6A (5:45), a youthful McKinney squad continuing to grow up (8:36), a chaotic middle class in 9-6A (11:35), Marcus as a potential playoff team in 6-6A (17:20) and Newman Smith's perfect start (20:12).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments