The area round of the Texas high school football playoffs is on the horizon, and Star Local Media breaks down the seven playoff games in its coverage area.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman preview and predict Frisco Independence vs. Highland Park (1:02), Lewisville vs. Arlington Martin (6:15), Lovejoy vs. Everman (10:47), Allen vs. South Grand Prairie (15:20), Frisco vs. South Oak Cliff (19:12), Frisco Lone Star vs. Magnolia (23:16) and Prosper vs. Arlington Bowie (28:19).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.