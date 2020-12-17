Lovejoy football

Lovejoy enters Friday's area-round playoff game against Everman undefeated at 11-0.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

The area round of the Texas high school football playoffs is on the horizon, and Star Local Media breaks down the seven playoff games in its coverage area.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman preview and predict Frisco Independence vs. Highland Park (1:02), Lewisville vs. Arlington Martin (6:15), Lovejoy vs. Everman (10:47), Allen vs. South Grand Prairie (15:20), Frisco vs. South Oak Cliff (19:12), Frisco Lone Star vs. Magnolia (23:16) and Prosper vs. Arlington Bowie (28:19).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

