775565253

McKinney Boyd Broncos quarterback Carter Whitefield (15) scores a touchdown as Prosper Eagles defensive back Grant Peck (6) tackles him during the game between the McKinney Boyd Broncos and the Prosper Eagles high school football game at the Children's Health Stadium in Prosper, Texas on December 4, 2020.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Pearce / BuzzPhotos.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Lewisville vs. McKinney Boyd.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down Friday's Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game between the Farmers and Broncos, followed by previews and predictions for Sachse vs. Skyline (20:08), Mesquite Poteet vs. Everman (26:00), Coppell vs. Denton Guyer (32:07) and Prosper vs. Marcus (39:42), followed by some additional picks and coverage plans for the week.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments