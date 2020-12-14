Prosper vs Marcus

Prosper's defense slowed shorthanded Marcus in Saturday's 38-19 bi-district playoff win.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The first round of the Texas high school football playoffs is in the books for the state's 6A and 5A programs, and Star Local Media discusses what transpired at the start of the postseason for its local teams.

Matt Welch and David Wolman look back on a busy slate of games, discussing Coppell's near-comeback vs. Denton Guyer (1:35), Marcus' hard-luck finish vs. Prosper (7:25), the latest statement by Lewisville's offense (13:25), Sachse's shortcomings vs. Skyline (16:25), Allen's win over Plano West (19:37), Lovejoy having a tougher-than-expected battle in the first round (24:35), and Mesquite Poteet being unable to keep pace with Everman (25:55).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

