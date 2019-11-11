LONE STAR FB

Frisco Lone Star enters the playoffs ranked No. 1 in all of Class 5A Division I.

 Photo courtesy of Scott Luedke

The Texas high school football playoffs begin this week, and Star Local Media discusses the road ahead for its postseason-bound local teams.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson and Taylor Raglin start in Class 6A and a look at the prospects for Allen, McKinney, Prosper, Sachse and Mesquite in Region II (2:50) and the contrasting fates for Lewisville ISD in 6-6A (18:53).

In Class 5A, Division I storylines include top-ranked Frisco Lone Star's potentially daunting road and how far McKinney North can ride its loaded offense (27:36), plus a look at Division II and whether Frisco ISD, Lovejoy and 7-5A can get on a roll in Aledo-ruled Region II (42:30).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments