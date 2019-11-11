The Texas high school football playoffs begin this week, and Star Local Media discusses the road ahead for its postseason-bound local teams.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson and Taylor Raglin start in Class 6A and a look at the prospects for Allen, McKinney, Prosper, Sachse and Mesquite in Region II (2:50) and the contrasting fates for Lewisville ISD in 6-6A (18:53).
In Class 5A, Division I storylines include top-ranked Frisco Lone Star's potentially daunting road and how far McKinney North can ride its loaded offense (27:36), plus a look at Division II and whether Frisco ISD, Lovejoy and 7-5A can get on a roll in Aledo-ruled Region II (42:30).
