LONE STAR RB JAKE BOGDON

Lone Star running back Jake Bogdon and the Rangers are bound for the regional finals.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Frisco Lone Star vs. Lancaster.

Matt Welch and Bryan Murphy break down Friday's Class 5A Division I regional final showdown between the Rangers and Tigers, followed by a student-athlete spotlight chat with Lone Star running back Jake Bogdon (22:58). 

Previews and predictions follow for John Paul II vs. Parish Episcopal (27:12), Argyle vs. Waco La Vega (32:04) and Prosper vs. Rockwall (36:51).

