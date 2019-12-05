Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Frisco Lone Star vs. Lancaster.
Matt Welch and Bryan Murphy break down Friday's Class 5A Division I regional final showdown between the Rangers and Tigers, followed by a student-athlete spotlight chat with Lone Star running back Jake Bogdon (22:58).
Previews and predictions follow for John Paul II vs. Parish Episcopal (27:12), Argyle vs. Waco La Vega (32:04) and Prosper vs. Rockwall (36:51).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.