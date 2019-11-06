BOYD PLANO FBO KB

McKinney Boyd's Terrance Broadway (26) tries to get away from C.J. Perry (10) during a game against Plano Senior High School on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at John Clark Stadium in Plano. The Boyd Broncos won the game 28-0. 

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com

In anticipation of the final night of high school football's regular season, the Star Local Media sports staff discusses the tiebreakers and postseason scenarios in play for their various districts.

The staff breaks down what's on the line Thursday and Friday in District 7-5A Division I with McKinney North and Mesquite ISD (2:10), 5-5A Division I with Frisco ISD and The Colony (10:58), 7-5A Division II with Frisco ISD and Lovejoy (14:59), 6-6A with Lewisville ISD (19:25), 9-6A with Plano Senior and McKinney ISD (20:50), 10-6A with Rowlett and Sachse (28:53) and 11-6A with Mesquite ISD (32:48).

