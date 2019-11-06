In anticipation of the final night of high school football's regular season, the Star Local Media sports staff discusses the tiebreakers and postseason scenarios in play for their various districts.
The staff breaks down what's on the line Thursday and Friday in District 7-5A Division I with McKinney North and Mesquite ISD (2:10), 5-5A Division I with Frisco ISD and The Colony (10:58), 7-5A Division II with Frisco ISD and Lovejoy (14:59), 6-6A with Lewisville ISD (19:25), 9-6A with Plano Senior and McKinney ISD (20:50), 10-6A with Rowlett and Sachse (28:53) and 11-6A with Mesquite ISD (32:48).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.