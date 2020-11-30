Reedy

Frisco Reedy needs a win Friday against The Colony to lock up a playoff spot.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

District titles and playoff berths are up for grabs all around the area in this week's high school football slate, and Star Local Media sizes up what's on the line in their local districts.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break the various tiebreakers and playoff qualification scenarios across their 5A and 6A conferences, laying out the smooth paths for Lovejoy and Frisco ISD in 7-5A Division II, McKinney North 7-5A Division I and Mesquite Poteet in 6-5A Division II (2:15), followed by unorthodox playoff qualifiers for the Garland ISD and Wylie in 9-6A (5:10).

Discussion then shifts to breaking down the various tiebreakers in play this week for Frisco ISD and The Colony over in 5-5A Division I (7:48), a do-or-die week for Prosper in 5-6A (12:07), plenty more to play with Mesquite ISD in 10-6A (17:22) and a potentially chaotic finish for Lewisville ISD, Plano ISD and Coppell in 6-6A (20:51).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments