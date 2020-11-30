District titles and playoff berths are up for grabs all around the area in this week's high school football slate, and Star Local Media sizes up what's on the line in their local districts.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break the various tiebreakers and playoff qualification scenarios across their 5A and 6A conferences, laying out the smooth paths for Lovejoy and Frisco ISD in 7-5A Division II, McKinney North 7-5A Division I and Mesquite Poteet in 6-5A Division II (2:15), followed by unorthodox playoff qualifiers for the Garland ISD and Wylie in 9-6A (5:10).
Discussion then shifts to breaking down the various tiebreakers in play this week for Frisco ISD and The Colony over in 5-5A Division I (7:48), a do-or-die week for Prosper in 5-6A (12:07), plenty more to play with Mesquite ISD in 10-6A (17:22) and a potentially chaotic finish for Lewisville ISD, Plano ISD and Coppell in 6-6A (20:51).
