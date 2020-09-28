Frisco vs. Independence
Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The opening week of high school football at the 5A and 6A levels is in the books, and the Star Local Media sport staff reflects on what went down in their coverage areas following last week's games.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman look back on an early upset loss for Frisco Lone Star (3:48), some big-time defense from Lake Dallas and Frisco (8:35), Coppell's experience (11:52), an early Game of the Year candidate between McKinney and Plano (14:01), "Pick-It Line" regret with some apologies to a few schools (20:04), and an impressive start for Plano West (24:52).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments