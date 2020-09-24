Plano vs. McKinney
Photo courtesy of Timothy Flores / BuzzPhotos.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Plano vs. McKinney.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down Friday's non-district showdown at McKinney ISD Stadium between the Wildcats and Lions, followed by previews and predictions for Frisco vs. Independence (17:23), Lewisville vs. Rockwall-Heath (22:03), Lovejoy vs. John Paul II (26:42), and Coppell vs. Mesquite (30:49).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

