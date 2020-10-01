Allen Football
Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Allen vs. Atascocita.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down Friday's non-district showdown at Eagle Stadium between the pair of Eagles, followed by previews and predictions for Creekview vs. Newman Smith (18:14), Coppell vs. Sachse (21:46), West Mesquite vs. Mesquite Poteet (26:37) and Frisco Lone Star vs. Aledo (30:22).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

