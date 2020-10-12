With three weeks in the books for its 5A and 6A high school football teams, Star Local Media discusses the latest happenings on the local gridiron.
Matt Welch and David Wolman discuss a couple of high-profile cancellations within the Metroplex late last week before touching on big wins for The Colony, Little Elm and Frisco Lebanon Trail (3:45), followed by a discussion of the forfeiture controversy between Frisco ISD and Denton ISD in District 5-5A Division I (13:10) and a look around 6-6A as Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD and Coppell enter the bye week (18:37).
