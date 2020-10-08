Hebron Football
Photo courtesy of Scott Luedke

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Hebron vs. Northwest Eaton.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down Thursday's non-district showdown at Northwest ISD Stadium between the Hawks and Eagles, followed by previews and predictions for Coppell vs. Highland Park (18:38), Frisco Lebanon Trail vs. Frisco Memorial (24:07) and Lewisville vs. Arlington Lamar (28:58).

Note: The staff also discussed Prosper vs. DeSoto as one of its additional marquee games. On Wednesday, that game was cancelled due to COVID-19-related circumstances.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

