With another week in the books for high school football's 2020 season, Star Local Media discusses the latest happenings on the local gridiron.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman reflect on some of the big happenings last week, including big wins in 7-5A Division II for Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Liberty (5:30) and Lovejoy (10:25), followed by some early impressions on Sachse and Rowlett in 9-6A (13:05), McKinney Boyd grinding out an overtime win (19:30), expectations for Allen, Guyer, Prosper and the rest of 5-6A (24:45) and where things stand in Mesquite ISD as 10-6A begins (30:40).
