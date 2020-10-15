Frisco Liberty Evan Stewart
Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Memorial.

Matt Welch and David Wolman break down Friday's District 7-5A Division II showdown at Toyota Stadium between the Redhawks and Warriors, followed by previews and predictions for Lovejoy vs. Denison (16:48), The Colony vs. Frisco Wakeland (19:45) and Mesquite Horn vs. Tyler (25:47).

