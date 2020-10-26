Plano West vs Lewisville
Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

With high school football's district schedule in full swing, Star Local Media looks back on a week that produced a number of upsets around the area.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss a few teams that found the win column in unexpected fashion last week, including a major rivalry win for North Mesquite (1:45), followed by a look around the first week in 6-6A, headlined by Plano West stunning Lewisville (6:13), McKinney North tripping up Tyler in its 7-5A Division I opener (20:25), The Colony bouncing back against Frisco Centennial and Reedy surprising Independence in 5-5A Div. I (23:42), Sachse impressing against Garland (30:15) and McKinney Boyd's new-look offense torching Denton Braswell in 5-6A (33:55). 

