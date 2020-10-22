Sachse Football

Sachse's Kori Jones and the Mustangs look to continue their perfect start to district play Thursday against Garland.

 Photo courtesy of Brad McClendon

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Sachse vs. Garland.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down Thursday's District 9-6A showdown at Williams Stadium between the Mustangs and Owls, followed by previews and predictions for Denton Ryan vs. Frisco Wakeland (17:22), Marcus vs. Flower Mound (20:45), Frisco vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail (23:24), and Mesquite vs. Skyline (27:38), followed by quick-hit picks around the area and a look at our live game coverage plans for the football week.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

