As high school football's regular season passes the midpoint, Star Local Media takes a look back at a week filled with wild finishes and high-stakes matchups.
Matt Welch, David Wolman and Nolan Beilstein discuss Rowlett's big win over longtime Garland ISD powerhouse Sachse (1:05), followed by a look around 6-6A and big wins for Lewisville, Coppell and Marcus (7:55), Frisco's defense continuing to impress (22:53), and what to make of a pair of heartbreaking losses for John Paul II and Prosper (28:00).
