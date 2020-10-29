Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Plano West vs. Coppell.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down Friday's District 6-6A showdown at Buddy Echols Field between the Cowboys and Wolves, followed by previews and predictions for Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco Lone Star (23:00), Frisco vs. Frisco Liberty (27:40), Prosper vs. Denton Guyer (30:45) and Mesquite Poteet vs. South Oak Cliff (34:50), as well as quick-hit picks around the area and a look at our live game coverage plans for the football week.
