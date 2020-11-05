MCKINNEY MARCUS FBO KB

McKinney's Jack Moses (26) pressures Marcus quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during Friday's non-district matchup. The Marauders won, 27-10.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Marcus vs. Coppell.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, David Wolman and Nolan Beilstein break down Friday's District 6-6A showdown at Buddy Echols Field between the Cowboys and Marauders, followed by previews and predictions for Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail (22:20), Lewisville vs. Flower Mound (25:40), Frisco Independence vs. Frisco Wakeland (30:28) and Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn (34:55), followed by quick picks for other key games in the area and coverage plans for the week.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments