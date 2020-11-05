Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Marcus vs. Coppell.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, David Wolman and Nolan Beilstein break down Friday's District 6-6A showdown at Buddy Echols Field between the Cowboys and Marauders, followed by previews and predictions for Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail (22:20), Lewisville vs. Flower Mound (25:40), Frisco Independence vs. Frisco Wakeland (30:28) and Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn (34:55), followed by quick picks for other key games in the area and coverage plans for the week.
