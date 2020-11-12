Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Sachse vs. South Garland.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down Thursday's District 9-6A showdown at Williams Stadium between the Mustangs the Colonels, followed by previews and predictions for Allen vs. Denton Guyer (21:00), Frisco vs. Denison (31:20), McKinney vs. Denton Braswell (35:18) and McKinney North vs. Highland Park (39:40).
