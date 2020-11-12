Sachse football

Sachse is 2-3 on the season and 2-2 in district play.

 Photo courtesy of Brad McClendon

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Sachse vs. South Garland. 

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman break down Thursday's District 9-6A showdown at Williams Stadium between the Mustangs the Colonels, followed by previews and predictions for Allen vs. Denton Guyer (21:00), Frisco vs. Denison (31:20), McKinney vs. Denton Braswell (35:18) and McKinney North vs. Highland Park (39:40).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

