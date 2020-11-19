Nick Evers

Flower Mound junior Nick Evers helped lead the Jaguars to their first District 6-6A win last week.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Plano West vs. Flower Mound.

 

Matt Welch and David Wolman break down Friday's District 6-6A showdown at Neal Wilson Stadium between the Wolves and Jaguars, followed by previews and predictions for Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco Wakeland (25:00), Frisco Lebanon Trail vs. Denison (31:25), Lewisville vs. Coppell (33:30), and Lovejoy vs. Frisco (37:00), followed by some additional picks and coverage plans for the week.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

