Lone Star senior wide receiver Marvin Mims (18)

Lone Star senior wide receiver Marvin Mims (18) was named Offensive MVP of District 5-5A Division I a year ago after he scored 18 total touchdowns as a junior.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Frisco Lone Star vs. Highland Park.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin break down Friday's non-district showdown in McKinney between the Broncos and Marauders (1:30), followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Lone Star wide receiver Marvin Mims (19:26).

Previews and predictions follow for Flower Mound vs. Prosper (25:15), Lake Dallas vs. Frisco Reedy (28:44), Mesquite Horn vs. Cedar Hill (32:42) and Plano West vs. Mesquite (35:50).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments