Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Frisco Lone Star vs. Highland Park.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin break down Friday's non-district showdown in McKinney between the Broncos and Marauders (1:30), followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Lone Star wide receiver Marvin Mims (19:26).
Previews and predictions follow for Flower Mound vs. Prosper (25:15), Lake Dallas vs. Frisco Reedy (28:44), Mesquite Horn vs. Cedar Hill (32:42) and Plano West vs. Mesquite (35:50).
